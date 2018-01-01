New Year's Resolution

How to Avoid BS Goals and Actually Achieve Results in the New Year
Goals

How to Avoid BS Goals and Actually Achieve Results in the New Year

There is no real way to magically achieve your goals, but that doesn't mean you should give up.
Ott Jõgi | 5 min read
Why Most New Year's Resolutions Fail and What You Should Do Instead
New Year's Resolution

Why Most New Year's Resolutions Fail and What You Should Do Instead

It's incredibly hard to break out of old habits.
Julie Christopher | 6 min read
30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018
New Year's Resolution

30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018

Find out what 30 super-successful people plan to accomplish in 2018.
Rachel Gillett | 15+ min read
Jump Start Your 2018 With a Personal Action Plan
New Year's Resolution

Jump Start Your 2018 With a Personal Action Plan

Find out how to make next year your best year yet.
Mario Armstong | 2 min read
9 New Year's Resolutions for Small Business Success
New Year's Resolution

9 New Year's Resolutions for Small Business Success

It's a good time to reflect on your business' progress and plan how you want to grow your business in the new year.
Kimberly de Silva | 6 min read
7 Life Changes I'm Making in Order to Crush 2018
New Year's Resolution

7 Life Changes I'm Making in Order to Crush 2018

What are you doing to improve your life next year?
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
This New Year's: Change The Conversation, Change Your Life
Life Lessons

This New Year's: Change The Conversation, Change Your Life

Fixing the unwelcome circumstances plaguing you is first and foremost an inside job.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
8 Courses to Help Revitalize Your Skills
New Year's Resolution

8 Courses to Help Revitalize Your Skills

Give yourself the YOU you've always wanted.
Udemy | 8 min read
10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick
Habits

10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick

Better habits start with understanding why we want to change and what we stand to gain.
Ric Kelly | 10 min read
7 Simple Hacks That Will Radically Improve Your Productivity
Productivity

7 Simple Hacks That Will Radically Improve Your Productivity

Detach from technology, and you'll be amazed what you can accomplish.
Brent Franson | 6 min read
