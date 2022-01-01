Rob Volpe

Rob Volpe is an astute observer of life and a master storyteller who brings empathy and compassion to the human experience. As CEO of Ignite 360, he leads a team of insights, strategy and creative professionals serving the world’s leading brands across a range of industries.

3 Bad Leadership Habits to Leave Behind This Year

Stemming the losses from the Great Resignation are a top priority for leaders this year. The changes needed are not all about the employees. Here are three leadership habits to leave in the past as we charge full speed ahead.

