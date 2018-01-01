Next Big Thing
Product Development
5 Maxims for Creating Products That Meet Real Needs
Five maxims to help you invent the next paradigm-shattering product or era-altering service.
More From This Topic
Far Out Tech
A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display
With Cicret on your wrist, you'll never lose touch with your smartphone again. You wear it like a second skin.
Far Out Tech
The 'Paper' Airplane to Rule Them All
Say hello to the slickest little high-tech eye in the sky.
Detroit
The Business of Urban Farming Takes Root in Detroit
Farmers, the original entrepreneurs, are finding a profitable niche in the vast amount of abandoned land in the Motor City.
Far Out Tech
These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork
Art in motion, with a side of geek.
Playboy
Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand
How Scott Flanders is cleaning up an aging American empire by leaning on its legacy and pushing its digital potential.
Far Out Tech
A Watch That Shoots Lasers? Yes, Please.
It isn't as cool as sharks with lasers on their heads, but it's pretty close.
Far Out Tech
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.
Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Far Out Tech
Virtual Reality Meets DIY With Samsung's Project Beyond
Samsung has announced a 3-D, 360-camera that lets people record and create their own virtual reality worlds.
3-D Printing
From Eye Shadow to Entire Houses: 7 of the Craziest 3-D Printed Creations Yet
In honor of Martha Stewart, who recently proclaimed her 'love' for 3-D printing, here's a list showcasing the technology's endless and magical possibilities.
Design
This New Font Is Designed for People With Dyslexia
Research has suggested dyslexia affects more than one third of U.S. entrepreneurs