Aaron Price

Aaron is the founder of Propelify, built to empower innovators. The Propelify Innovation Festival unites 10,000 innovators with talks, exhibitors, drones, virtual reality, investors, music and more. Aaron is founder of the NJ Tech Meetup, NJ's largest technology & entrepreneurial community.
Entrepreneurs
3 Lessons for Entrepreneurial Musicians
Music is art but also a business.
User Experience
Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience
Virtual reality and augmented reality strategies from an industry veteran.
Young Entrepreneurs
Find Your Why and Tell Your Story: Lessons for Budding Entrepreneurs From Gerard Adams
Gerard Adams wants to turn your vision into a reality.
Entrepreneurs
3 Tips for How to Succeed When Your First Idea Isn't So Great
Your first idea may not be your best idea.
Innovation
3 Essentials for Safeguarding Against Sloppy Product Execution
Nobody sets out to do poor work. Procedures are how you avoid mistakes you can't afford.
Video
5 Tips for Creating Quality Video Content Even If You're Clueless How to Begin
Like pretty much everything else, getting started is half of succeeding.
Entrepreneurs
3 Ways to Up Your Game in 2018
Getting out of your comfort zone can make you a better entrepreneur.
Product Development
5 Maxims for Creating Products That Meet Real Needs
Five maxims to help you invent the next paradigm-shattering product or era-altering service.
Entrepreneurs
You're Crushing it? Oh, Please, Let's Consider How You Are Really Doing.
The strongest leadership is vulnerable leadership.
Success Strategies
The One Habit of Self-Made Millionaires
Master the trait that separates the millionaires from the middle class.
Customer Service
Here's How You Make Customer Service Your Secret Weapon
Why speed matters, and how to stay top-of-mind for every customer.
Starting a Business
5 Steps to Starting Your Business From a Guy With 5 Exits
This is what separates the talkers from the doers.
Women Entrepreneurs
Why Gender Diversity In Tech Matters
The unconscious bias that thwarts women seeking tech careers is unjust to individuals and a disaster for an industry limited only by the shortage of talent.
Ready for Anything
3 Communication Mistakes and How to Fix Them
Fix these issues to sell more, recruit better, and grow faster.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Why the Jet.com Acquisition Is Disappointing the NJ/NYC Tech Community
Had Jet grown into the company some hoped it would, New Jersey would have an anchor tenant that attracted other innovators.