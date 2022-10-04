3 Smart Ways the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Using Tech to Empower Their Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What does it mean to democratize access to information and open channels to a global network of investors? Modern money is no longer buffered by fortress walls but in constant motion and actively seeking investment opportunities with doors wide open...if only you can find it. Entrepreneurs are no longer working out of makeshift garage spaces, but moving in sync with the new cadres of digital nomads, opening themselves up to broader exposure and more chance interactions than ever before. Decentralization is the buzzword on everyone's mind. Is it the key for those who will go on to master the Web3 revolution?

Propelify Innovation Festival

We talked to some of Propelify Innovation Festival 2022's speakers about how is propelling to success.

How entrepreneurs can utilize tech to propel their startups

"The first answer that comes to mind is the technology-enabled connectivity that allows people to create, consume, and socialize from wherever they are in the world. That's been a huge development over the last few decades. But what I'm most excited about are the decentralized networks that have sprung up as a result of this connectivity. The next generation of entrepreneurship will be all about creating and tapping into these networks of investors, collaborators, and customers. Barriers to entry are being systematically dismantled by technology, a process that unlocks a vast amount of human potential that can now align with others to form communities. Web3 is showing us what happens when talented people don't need permission to build their dreams, and the innovation that results is incredible."—Professor Ronghui Gu, Cofounder and CEO of CertiK

"Entrepreneurs are vital to our economy—right here in New Jersey and across the nation. Innovative technologies can remove historical barriers standing in the way of many entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved communities. By creating access to inclusive capital, scalable embedded payments, instant pay solutions and crafting customizable banking services, we can provide entrepreneurs with the technological infrastructure tools they need to thrive and grow."—Phil Goldfeder, SVP of Public Affairs at Cross River

"Technology democratizes access to funding. It breaks down the geographical barriers between founders and investors. This lessens the socioeconomic divide that used to exist when founders had to fly across the country to meet with investors or live in Silicon Valley or New York. Platforms like Zoom, Teams, and Google Meets make it possible to connect with anyone, anywhere, and at any time."—Grace Hahn Edison Partners