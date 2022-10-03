Prescription Video Games? New Healthcare Technologies and What They Mean for Patients.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prescription video games. Remote monitoring. AI. This isn't a science fiction movie, but the emerging state of the healthcare sector as it joins the ranks of business sectors rapidly advancing through tech innovation. Is it more than slick interfaces and concierge promises of 24/7 care? And what does have to do with it? We've brought together some figures at the forefront to examine the patient benefit of this brave new era of medicine.

Propelify Innovation Festival

What has tech innovation meant to healthcare?

"Innovation in healthcare is all about democratizing access to care. For example, CapitalRx disrupted the PBM market by creating a business model that shares drug-price information which historically was obscured to manipulate prices. This decreases costs of care, increasing access to care."—Grace Hahn, Investor, Edison Partners

"MSMS is a technological platform that aids the development and implementation of products for use by clinicians and patients during treatment sessions, including those making use of consciousness-altering medications like psychedelics. It's part of a suite of tools being developed to advance a new paradigm for psychiatric care and administration of psychedelic-assisted therapy."—Dan Karlin, MD & CMO at MindMed

"Advancements in Health Care technologies have proven invaluable in improving access to medical care. The ability of physicians to care for patients during COVID via telehealth saved many lives. The pandemic necessitated the medical community's urgent embrace of advances in technology. Remote home monitoring is a growing field; what started with simply gathering vital signs evolved into transmitting many data points to physicians, hospitals, biotech companies, etc. In addition to access, these technologies improve preventative care thus helping improve the health of communities. The sky's the limit here. Early detection of chronic illnesses, like heart disease and diabetes, as well as cancer will be coming soon."—Lina Shihabuddin, M.D., Chief Population Health Officer at RWJ Barnabas Health

