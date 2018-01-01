Nintendo
Video Games
Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'
The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
Marketing
Marketing and Branding Wins and Losses From E3 2017
Makers of video games pulled a variety of stunts at this year's show.
Nintendo
Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month
Total beats its pre-launch goal while 3DS continues to sell well thanks to new Pokémon games.
Nintendo
Now You'll Really Never Get One: Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition
The last shipments of the console, a miniature version of the original NES that plays games compatible with today's HDTVs, will arrive in stores this month.
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Production Expected to Double
Very strong sales point to 16 million new Switch consoles being manufactured by March 2018.
Nintendo
Good Thinking Ahead, Nintendo! Switch Cartridges Taste Horrible on Purpose.
It's meant to prevent accidental ingestion by young children, and it's really effective.
Video Games
New Museum Chronicles the History of Video Games and Nintendo's Arrival to America
'Preserving video games has all kinds of challenges that other mediums don't have,' says the founder of the nonprofit Video Game History Foundation.
Mobile Apps
4 Ways to Avoid Nintendo's Super Mario Mobile Mistake
"Freemium" isn't free, and apps shouldn't pretend it is. Level with your customers about what they should expect.
Nintendo
Nintendo's iPhone Mario Game Sets Download Record, But People Are Bashing Its $9.99 Price
Super Mario Run is free to download on the App Store where, in Japan, it is rated 2.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,095 reviews.
Nintendo
Nintendo in Risky Mobile Games Push With Paid Super Mario Launch on iPhones
A lot is riding for the Japanese company on Super Mario Run, which is being released in 151 countries and regions on Thursday.
Growth Strategies
Nintendo Is Leaving Its Comfort Zone, and We're All Better Off
Games for mobile devices, theme park attractions, escape rooms -- the Japanese company is finally expanding its horizons.