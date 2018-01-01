Nintendo

Marketing and Branding Wins and Losses From E3 2017
Marketing

Marketing and Branding Wins and Losses From E3 2017

Makers of video games pulled a variety of stunts at this year's show.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month
Nintendo

Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month

Total beats its pre-launch goal while 3DS continues to sell well thanks to new Pokémon games.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Now You'll Really Never Get One: Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition
Nintendo

Now You'll Really Never Get One: Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition

The last shipments of the console, a miniature version of the original NES that plays games compatible with today's HDTVs, will arrive in stores this month.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Nintendo Switch Production Expected to Double
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Production Expected to Double

Very strong sales point to 16 million new Switch consoles being manufactured by March 2018.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Good Thinking Ahead, Nintendo! Switch Cartridges Taste Horrible on Purpose.
Nintendo

Good Thinking Ahead, Nintendo! Switch Cartridges Taste Horrible on Purpose.

It's meant to prevent accidental ingestion by young children, and it's really effective.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
New Museum Chronicles the History of Video Games and Nintendo's Arrival to America
Video Games

New Museum Chronicles the History of Video Games and Nintendo's Arrival to America

'Preserving video games has all kinds of challenges that other mediums don't have,' says the founder of the nonprofit Video Game History Foundation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
4 Ways to Avoid Nintendo's Super Mario Mobile Mistake
Mobile Apps

4 Ways to Avoid Nintendo's Super Mario Mobile Mistake

"Freemium" isn't free, and apps shouldn't pretend it is. Level with your customers about what they should expect.
Q Manning | 6 min read
Nintendo's iPhone Mario Game Sets Download Record, But People Are Bashing Its $9.99 Price
Nintendo

Nintendo's iPhone Mario Game Sets Download Record, But People Are Bashing Its $9.99 Price

Super Mario Run is free to download on the App Store where, in Japan, it is rated 2.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,095 reviews.
Reuters | 4 min read
Nintendo in Risky Mobile Games Push With Paid Super Mario Launch on iPhones
Nintendo

Nintendo in Risky Mobile Games Push With Paid Super Mario Launch on iPhones

A lot is riding for the Japanese company on Super Mario Run, which is being released in 151 countries and regions on Thursday.
Reuters | 4 min read
Nintendo Is Leaving Its Comfort Zone, and We're All Better Off
Growth Strategies

Nintendo Is Leaving Its Comfort Zone, and We're All Better Off

Games for mobile devices, theme park attractions, escape rooms -- the Japanese company is finally expanding its horizons.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
