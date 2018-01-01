NSA
NSA Halts Some of Its Email Surveillance
The practice of intercepting messages between Americans and foreigners that mention a terrorism suspect will end.
The NSA (National Security Agency) is a U.S. government agency charged with monitoring information and data for intelligence and counterintelligence purposes. In recent years, the agency has been under scrutiny for the use of secret surveillance. Although its budget is classified, the NSA has claimed that if judged as a corporation, it would rank in the top 10 percent of Fortune 500 companies.