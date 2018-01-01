NSA

NSA Shuts Down Large-Scale Phone Surveillance Program
Cybersecurity

It comes two and a half years after the controversial program was exposed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Reuters | 2 min read
Encryption on iPhones, Facebook Apparently 'Petrified' the NSA
Security

Stronger encryption has made it significantly more difficult for the U.S. government to spy on communications.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
NSA Chief Warns Chinese Cyber Attacks Could Shut U.S. Infrastructure
Cybercrime

He says that China and 'probably one or two' other countries have the ability to invade and possibly shut down computer systems of U.S. power utilities, aviation networks and financial companies.
Reuters | 2 min read
Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.
ios8

Apple has put police on notice that security on its new phone is so tight, it couldn't extra data even it wanted to cooperate, which is doesn't.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'
Spying

Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
JP Mangalindan | 5 min read
Protect Your Privacy With These Strange Anti-Surveillance Frocks and Fashions
Far Out Tech

Big Brother is watching you, but you don't have to take it lying down. Don these stealthy countersurveillance frocks and styles to fool the all-seeing eye.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
NSA's Cryptic Tweet Was Actually a Recruiting Tool
NSA

The surveillance agency tweeted out a scrambled message on Monday meant to draw in would-be code breakers.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Ever Want to 'Unsend' an Email? Now You Can.
Email

Pluto Mail lets you 'unsend' messages, edit unopened ones and choose a shelf-life for all your email transactions.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users
Security

Online privacy champion Alex Stamos is making it a lot tougher for hackers and spies to snoop around Yahoo's insides. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Jimmy Carter: I Send Snail Mail for Fear of NSA Surveillance
Security

The 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner has a bone to pick with the NSA.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The NSA (National Security Agency) is a U.S. government agency charged with monitoring information and data for intelligence and counterintelligence purposes. In recent years, the agency has been under scrutiny for the use of secret surveillance. Although its budget is classified, the NSA has claimed that if judged as a corporation, it would rank in the top 10 percent of Fortune 500 companies.
