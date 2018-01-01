Drones
Did You Register Your Drone? You Could Get Your Money Back.
It turns out the FAA isn't actually allowed to have a drone registry, so the agency is offering to refund your money and expunge your data from the record.
Cybersecurity
Feds Investigate Cyberattack on U.S. Power Plants
The malware appears to come from several phishing campaigns, according to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.
Build Nearly Anything in VR With Google's Blocks App
The new Blocks app, free for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, gives you a basic set of tools to create 3D objects in virtual reality, no PC required.
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic to Resume Test Flights
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight company also plans to begin flying paying customers by the end of 2018.
Cybersecurity
Singapore Tops U.S. for Best Cybersecurity
The U.S. is second only to Singapore in the UN's ranking, which examines countries' abilities to defend against cyber attacks.
Terrorism
Internet Companies Boost Anti-Terrorism Collaboration
Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube will work more closely together and with counter-terrorism officials to filter out extremist content from their websites.
You Can Now Remove Medical Records From Google Search
Google's removal policy now includes a category called "confidential, personal medical records of private people."
Gmail
Google to Stop Scanning Gmail Messages to Serve Up Ads
Google apparently has enough data about your online activity to serve you targeted advertisements without its controversial email scanning program.
Could an Update Mean a Google Glass Resurgence?
The wearable tech got its first software update in nearly three years, but it only adds Bluetooth support and some unnamed bug fixes.
Tesla
Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service
Not content to just offer drivers Spotify access, Tesla is reportedly in talks with major record labels to create a new way for people to listen to music.
Virtual Reality
Google: 180-Degree Video Is the Future of VR
Wait, didn't a new crop of consumer 360-degree cameras just go on sale this year? Yes, but Google says its new VR180 standard is much easier to work with.
Snapchat
Snapchat Now Lets You Spy on Friends' Locations
The new Snap Map has a 'ghost mode' that lets you browse a map of your friends' locations without sharing your own.
General Electric
GE Plans World's Largest Laser-Powered 3D Printer
The Atlas printer is designed to churn out parts up to one meter long, including entire engine blocks for automobiles.
Uber
Uber Adds In-App Tipping
The oft-requested feature is one of several intended to appease drivers. It'll also save riders from fumbling with their wallets.
Virtual Reality
Startup Looks to Boost VR Resolution by 70 Percent
You won't be able to buy a Varjo headset any time soon, but it promises resolutions 70 times greater than what current virtual reality headsets offer.