Oceans

More From This Topic

To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea
Business Unusual

To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea

Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers
Office Tech

Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
Exploring the Deep Ocean With Underwater Robots
Technology

Exploring the Deep Ocean With Underwater Robots

Underwater robots give scientists and budding explorers a way to dive in.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
Afraid of Sharks? No Problem. Just Check Twitter.
Marketing

Afraid of Sharks? No Problem. Just Check Twitter.

Scientists in Western Australia have outfitted more than 320 sharks with transmitters that trigger warning tweets when they arrive within one kilometer of popular beaches.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The Business of Building Artificial Reefs
Starting a Business

The Business of Building Artificial Reefs

An aquatic exhibits designer crafts a plan to reinvigorate his state's marine life and fishing industry.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.