Oceans
Passion
'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57
The creator of the megahit show proves that passion can take you far.
More From This Topic
Business Unusual
To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea
Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Office Tech
Passwords You Swallow, Sharks That Tweet and 90-MPH Cheeseburgers
A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Technology
Exploring the Deep Ocean With Underwater Robots
Underwater robots give scientists and budding explorers a way to dive in.
Marketing
Afraid of Sharks? No Problem. Just Check Twitter.
Scientists in Western Australia have outfitted more than 320 sharks with transmitters that trigger warning tweets when they arrive within one kilometer of popular beaches.
Starting a Business
The Business of Building Artificial Reefs
An aquatic exhibits designer crafts a plan to reinvigorate his state's marine life and fishing industry.