Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More




The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How a Biomed Tech Company Raised $35.7 Million Before Going to Market




CardioInsight found a way to 3D map the heart's electrical activity, but it took a village of funding resources to get there.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process




Researchers can monetize their innovations if they keep this entrepreneur's lessons learned in mind.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How an Innovative Whiskey Brand Won Angel Investors (Without Getting Them Wasted)




Cleveland Whiskey built its credibility before approaching angel investors for money and mentorship.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding




This pet insurance company looked to a non-profit venture development organization for funding in this series exploring options for startups outside Silicon Valley.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
Think Like Cleveland: 6 Ingredients to Boosting Business Growth




To understand growth, understand the factors that create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Jane Porter | 9 min read
Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business




More people are exploring microfarming as a way to become their own boss. A look at two moonlighting gardeners in Cleveland.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 3 min read
How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy




Producing and using locally sourced food is becoming a sustainable business. Call it Foodie Inc.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 15+ min read
