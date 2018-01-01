Ohio
Startups
The Great Midwestern Tech Startup Surge
Columbus, Ohio, is the fastest-growing city in the country for startup activity.
Fashion
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More
The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Think Like Cleveland
How a Biomed Tech Company Raised $35.7 Million Before Going to Market
CardioInsight found a way to 3D map the heart's electrical activity, but it took a village of funding resources to get there.
Think Like Cleveland
How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process
Researchers can monetize their innovations if they keep this entrepreneur's lessons learned in mind.
Project Grow
How an Innovative Whiskey Brand Won Angel Investors (Without Getting Them Wasted)
Cleveland Whiskey built its credibility before approaching angel investors for money and mentorship.
Project Grow
How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding
This pet insurance company looked to a non-profit venture development organization for funding in this series exploring options for startups outside Silicon Valley.
Project Grow
Think Like Cleveland: 6 Ingredients to Boosting Business Growth
To understand growth, understand the factors that create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Starting a Business
Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business
More people are exploring microfarming as a way to become their own boss. A look at two moonlighting gardeners in Cleveland.
Starting a Business
How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy
Producing and using locally sourced food is becoming a sustainable business. Call it Foodie Inc.