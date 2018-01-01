Ola Taxi

Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India
The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Here's How the Uber-Didi's China Arrangement Impacts The Indian Ride-Sharing Space?
"With Didi also having stake in Ola, the Indian taxi market will definitely see reduced aggression and more unit economics focused growth"
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Get Luxurious With Ola
With Ola, riders can now book a luxury car at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19 per/km
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Ola Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Motor Insurance To Its Drivers
Getting a loan becomes easy if you're an Ola driver.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market
New tactical plans by Uber may require Ola to re-think its growth strategy
Priyannkaa Dey | 4 min read
