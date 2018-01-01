Ola Taxi
Say Hello to These Women on Wheels in India
On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrating the spirit of women drivers in India
Uber
Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India
The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
Uber
Here's How the Uber-Didi's China Arrangement Impacts The Indian Ride-Sharing Space?
"With Didi also having stake in Ola, the Indian taxi market will definitely see reduced aggression and more unit economics focused growth"
Ola cabs
Get Luxurious With Ola
With Ola, riders can now book a luxury car at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19 per/km
Ola cabs
Ola Ties Up With Bajaj Allianz To Provide Motor Insurance To Its Drivers
Getting a loan becomes easy if you're an Ola driver.
Business Competitions
Uber on its way to gliding ahead of Ola in the Indian Market
New tactical plans by Uber may require Ola to re-think its growth strategy