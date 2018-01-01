Online Education

One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market
Online Education

One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market

Students and teachers schedule appointments and join live video chats through the platform.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Online Learning Platforms That Can Help You Develop Your Ideal Work-Life Balance
Work-Life Balance

3 Online Learning Platforms That Can Help You Develop Your Ideal Work-Life Balance

Learning new skills and seeing the familiar from a new perspective improves all aspect of living.
Peter Daisyme | 4 min read
Khan Academy Founder: No, You're Not Dumb. Anyone Can Learn Anything.
Education

Khan Academy Founder: No, You're Not Dumb. Anyone Can Learn Anything.

Sal Khan, perhaps the best-known teacher in the world today, tells us the how he went from skipping lectures at MIT to reinventing education online. Plus what's next for the learning platform he founded ten years ago, online and IRL.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Get Serious About Online Education
Education

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Get Serious About Online Education

The Internet has changed learning and business for the better. What's more, you can wear your pajamas to class.
Jeff Goins | 8 min read
5 Ways to Stay on the 'Right Side' of the Digital Divide With Continuous Education
Digital Education

5 Ways to Stay on the 'Right Side' of the Digital Divide With Continuous Education

People who don't understand technology are likely to be controlled by those who do.
Mattan Griffel | 4 min read
Why Technology Is Affecting Critical Thought in the Workplace and How to Fix It
Business Education

Why Technology Is Affecting Critical Thought in the Workplace and How to Fix It

What categories of solutions should employers focus on? Here are three.
Rony Zarom | 6 min read
Why There Has Never Been a Better Time to Be an Education Entrepreneur
Online Education

Why There Has Never Been a Better Time to Be an Education Entrepreneur

Six reasons why you should get in on the digital trend of communicating the 3Rs -- and so much more -- via technology.
Michael Staton | 5 min read
LinkedIn Inks $1.5 Billion Deal for Online Education Company Lynda
Linkedin

LinkedIn Inks $1.5 Billion Deal for Online Education Company Lynda

Upping its offering for professionals, LinkedIn just secured a major lead in the lucrative career skills video tutorial subscription market.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
6 Companies That Are Teaching Educators What Good 'Disruption' Means
Online Education

6 Companies That Are Teaching Educators What Good 'Disruption' Means

From Khan Academy to Udemy, entrepreneurs in education are making a difference in our schools.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
4 Ways Technology Is Making Education More Affordable and Available
Ed Tech

4 Ways Technology Is Making Education More Affordable and Available

Technology, often applied by inspired entrepreneurs, is disrupting how people of all ages receive the training everyone needs to thrive.
Jeremy Johnson | 4 min read
