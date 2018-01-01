Online Video

Instagram Marketing

Instagram Observes Snapchat, Does It Better

Instagram Live borrows concepts from Facebook and Snapchat, making smart adjustments to further engage its growing user base.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
YouTube

20 Ways to Grow Your YouTube Live Audience

Your YouTube channel allows you to build a top-quality live-event series that connects with viewers.
Eric Siu | 8 min read
Video Marketing

Building a Live-Video Streaming Studio Isn't Close to as Expensive as You Think

For fewer zeroes than you think, you can give your content an authentic immediacy and put your audience right in the middle of the action.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Streaming Video

Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform

Amazon Video Direct will give you a variety of ways to stream your videos, including rentals, purchases and Amazon Prime.
Devindra Hardawar | 2 min read
Productivity

4 Simple Technologies That Will Help Double Your Sales

High tech is fascinating but you can get done most of what makes a business hum without a lot of fancy gear.
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
Streaming

Julia Child to Inaugurate Popular Gaming Platform Twitch's New Cooking Channel

Twitch is the second streaming platform to get into the food space this month, a week after the launch of Steve Chen's Nom.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Marketing

The Quick Guide to Using Snapchat for Business in 2016

This fun photo and video app that millions use daily can drive those users straight to your business.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Facebook

Why Facebook Says Your Video Ads Should Be Silent

The social-media giant has new features and recommendations to help businesses make videos that can be watched without sound.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
YouTube

Check Out the 4 Original Shows YouTube Is Launching

The video streaming site is going up against Netflix by rolling out new original series behind a $9.99-a-month paywall.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Etsy

New Feature Enables Etsy Sellers to Shoot and Edit Product Videos From Smartphones

Called Shop Videos, the new editing program within the Sell on Etsy mobile app aims to help 1.5 million sellers on the crafty ecommerce platform tell their stories visually.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
