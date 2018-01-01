Open Source

With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch
Software

With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch

These programs are a gift and can be adapted to fit your needs at a low cost.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Turn to Tesla's Example in Steering a Startup to Success
Expansion

Turn to Tesla's Example in Steering a Startup to Success

Context, the sharing economy and big data are worth considering when strategizing about how to scale a small company.
Ted Devine | 5 min read
The Future of the Sharing Economy Is a World Built Like Bitcoin
Sharing Economy

The Future of the Sharing Economy Is a World Built Like Bitcoin

Airbnb and Uber may seem revolutionary now, but they're just the beginning of a much larger movement, says venture capitalist Fred Wilson.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: Creating a Quality Product? 'That's Your Responsibility.'
Entrepreneur of 2012

Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: Creating a Quality Product? 'That's Your Responsibility.'

AdaFruit's Limor Fried shares insights on the maker movement that can help any entrepreneur looking to manage growth.
Linda Lacina | 12 min read
Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet
Technology

Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell
IBM to Open Up Jeopardy Winner Watson's 'Brain' for Everyone
Technology

IBM to Open Up Jeopardy Winner Watson's 'Brain' for Everyone

Big Blue aims to spur innovation in the cognitive intelligence space by making the software publicly available for developers.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media
Entrepreneurs

RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media

How the startup gained a new generation of users for its cloud-based web browser.
Grant Davis | 4 min read
The Innovators: Adafruit's Limor Fried
Entrepreneurs

The Innovators: Adafruit's Limor Fried

The founder of the New York kit company talks about innovation, R&D and customer feedback.
The Innovators: MakerBot's Bre Pettis
Growth Strategies

The Innovators: MakerBot's Bre Pettis

The co-founder of a young Brooklyn company talks about innovation and open-source hardware.
