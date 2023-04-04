Dozer Raises $3 Million In Seed Funding

The new funding will contribute to the scaling of product and engineering teams

Dozer, an open-source data infrastructure platform that helps engineers instantly create highly scalable real-time data APIs, has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia's Surge. The round also saw participation from Gradient Ventures and January Capital. The new funding will contribute to the scaling of product and engineering teams.

"We believe that companies will continue to invest in real-time, data driven products that offer users a 10 times experience - and the picks and shovels that enable this will unlock tremendous value. Dozer offers a novel approach to building data APIs, playing in a very strategic and potentially large TAM", said Matteo and Vivek, co-founders of Dozer, in a joint statement.

Dozer is open-source and built in Rust, a low-level programming language that is well known for its fast performance and memory safety, and can be extended to support new data sources or transformations. Dozer connects with a wide variety of databases such as Postgres and MySQL, data warehouses such as Snowflake, and even the Ethereum blockchain ledger, allowing engineers to aggregate data across multiple sources to glean real-time insights and build features for customer personalisation, according to an official statement given by the company.

"Dozer was born from the result of multiple painful experiences in delivering scalable data products at different organisations such as DBS Bank, Goldman Sachs, DataRobot and PaySense (now PayU)," the co-founders added.