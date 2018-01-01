Opinion

Donald Trump Won the Election and Now America Needs to Navigate the Transition
Donald Trump Won the Election and Now America Needs to Navigate the Transition

In tumultuous times the most important consideration is what values absolutely must remain the same, such as the sanctity of our democracy.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Sorry, But I'm Glad Vine Is Dead
Sorry, But I'm Glad Vine Is Dead

Say 'hi' to Meerkat for me, you horrible platform.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
Begging for a Return to Respectful Communications
Begging for a Return to Respectful Communications

Lay aside your differences and aspire for healthier discussions and communications. Everybody will be happier.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts
Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts

Consider counterbalancing your freedom of speech with your right to remain silent. Both are precious.
Phil La Duke | 3 min read
Trump's Business-Friendly Economic Agenda
Trump's Business-Friendly Economic Agenda

Trump's plans for tax and regulatory reform could benefit entrepreneurs, small business owners and corporations alike.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile
8 Types of Photos You Should Never Use on Your LinkedIn Profile

You could get passed over on LinkedIn if your headshot stinks. Put your best face forward on the popular professional networking hub by not making these common and comical profile faux pas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Are You Living in a Digital Bubble? This Flowchart Will Tell You. (Infographic)
Are You Living in a Digital Bubble? This Flowchart Will Tell You. (Infographic)

If you agree with most of the opinions you read online, you could be in a 'filter bubble.'
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
7 Traps to Avoid If You're a Woman Preparing to Be an Entrepreneur
7 Traps to Avoid If You're a Woman Preparing to Be an Entrepreneur

The founder of The Rebuild Your Life Project wants to help women during their most extreme life transitions.
Te-Erika Patterson | 6 min read
Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die
Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die

That Silicon Valley jargon is simultaneously the dumbest and most perfect appellation for overvalued startups.
John C. Dvorak | 3 min read
Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt
Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt

We asked, and you answered.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
