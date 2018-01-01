Oscars
New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know
More From This Topic
The Most Inspiring Moments From This Year's Oscars
7 Most Inspiring Stories Behind the 2017 Oscars
Meet the Tech Companies That Went for Oscar Gold
Google's Virtual Reality Film Has Been Nominated for an Oscar
7 Lessons on Social Media From the Oscars
What We Learned from Oscar's Best and Worst Moments
How Much Money Is a Best Song Oscar Actually Worth? You'd Be Surprised.
7 Lessons from This Year's Oscar Nominated Movies
7 Inspiring Quotes From Oscars Acceptance Speeches
Help Leo DiCaprio Win an Oscar by Mashing Your Keyboard
The Oscars, otherwise known as the Academy Awards, is an American annual awards ceremony honoring achievements in film presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The televised event, which attracts many celebrities in formal dress, offers many sales and marketing opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.