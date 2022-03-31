You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Chris Rock , who was slapped in the face by Will Smith during the Oscars on Sunday night, hadn't spoken about the immediately trending incident that has dominated our conversations this week.

The comedian returned to the stage for a performance of his Chris Rock Live show at The Wilbur Theater in Boston. When he came out on stage, he was given a standing ovation by the public in both performances and was moved by the support of the people. The actor mentioned that he still does not have much to say about the incident, as he is still processing what happened. He said he was focused on the tour of the United States of a show that he had already written; He added that at some point he will speak more in depth about the aggression, although he did not clarify when.

The locations of the two shows on March 30 were sold out and ticket sales have increased dramatically as a result of the assault suffered by the actor. The Twitter account for the ticketing service TickPick posted that more tickets were sold in a single night than in the entire previous month. Tickets for today's and tomorrow's performances (also in Boston) are sold out and are listed for close to $5,000 on resale. The Chris Rock Show is stand-up comedy .

Chris Rock is an actor, comedian, producer and director with a long history of doing comedy. He participated in the Saturday Night Live program in the 90s and has hosted the Oscars twice (2005 and 2017). In 2010 he was voted the 10th greatest stand-up comedian on the planet by the British television channel Channel 4 and the program 100 Greatest Stand-Ups .

REMEMBERING THE MOMENT

After making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett's hair, Will Smith went onstage to slap Chris Rock in the face. Smith later received the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richards: A Winning Family in which he plays the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Although Smith apologized to the public for what happened in his acceptance speech for the award, he did not mention Chris Rock, until the next day when he made an apology public through his social networks.
