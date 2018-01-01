Outages
Not Every Bug or Outage is Preventable, But Help Is Out There. Here's What You Can Do.
Good guidelines and tools to help head off an outage are available. Here are 4. Ever hear of 'chaos prevention'?
More From This Topic
Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.
Take the day off. Time has lost all meaning.
Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.
It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Microsoft
Microsoft Says 11-Hour Azure Outage Was Caused by System Update
The problem affected customers around the globe and affected third-party programs hosted on the platform.
Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life
The addictive social network suffered an outage today, but lucky for social-media addicts the world over, the horror is already over.
Bitcoin
Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances
At least we know customer funds are safe at Blockchain, but what about those suddenly available to view over at Mt. Gox?