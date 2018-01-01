Outages

Meeting? Uh, What Meeting?! Google Calendar Is Down.
Google

Take the day off. Time has lost all meaning.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.
Facebook

It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Microsoft Says 11-Hour Azure Outage Was Caused by System Update
Microsoft

The problem affected customers around the globe and affected third-party programs hosted on the platform.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life
Facebook

The addictive social network suffered an outage today, but lucky for social-media addicts the world over, the horror is already over.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Glitch Sparks Ongoing Blockchain Outage; Mt. Gox Resurrects Site to Let Users Check Balances
Bitcoin

At least we know customer funds are safe at Blockchain, but what about those suddenly available to view over at Mt. Gox?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
