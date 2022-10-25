Why Is iMessage Not Working? Users Report App Down and Not Sending Messages.
One hundred percent of those who reported issues using iMessage cited problems sending messages.
Your fellow Apple users might briefly be out of touch.
Apple iMessage appeared to be down on Tuesday, with more than 8,500 people reporting issues with the app around 12 p.m. EST, according to Down Detector.
Of those reports, 100% cited problems sending messages through the app.
iMessage was trending at No. 2 on Twitter, with many users taking to the platform to confirm the apparent issue. Users posted more than 36,000 tweets about the outage.
Everyone coming on Twitter to confirm iMessage is not working pic.twitter.com/QtHZGDFe2A— Adam (@FGRAdam) October 25, 2022
me immediatley opening twitter to see if other people are having issues with their iMessage after mine starts to not work pic.twitter.com/labRTa9Tgl— el :) (@bells898) October 25, 2022
yall checking to see if imessage messing up for just you pic.twitter.com/2fgwEl9k9m— Courage The Cowardly Bitch (@mosthatedwhore_) October 25, 2022
Reports of the issue appear to have slowed down as of 1 p.m. EST. Apple has yet to respond to or confirm the outage reports.
The issues with iMessage follow WhatsApp's global outage earlier in the day when more than 5,000 users reported issues with the app. However, Meta confirmed the app has since been restored, with a spokesperson telling CNN, "We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience."
