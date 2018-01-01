Packaging

How This Small Company Uses Big Data to Succeed
Entrepreneur360

Meet one of the companies on the Entrepreneur360 Index that fits in the 'data champions' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer
Weekly Tips Roundup

Whether you're selling tech, a menu entree or gummy bears, it's how you make your customers feel that shapes your brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Dylan Lauren on Making Candy Glamorous
You've Arrived

The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar explains why building an experience is key to forging a luxe lifestyle brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Many Factors to Consider When Deciding the Best Packaging for Your Food Product
Product Packaging

Package design is a powerful factor in consumer buying decisions but food safety and materials cost are big considerations.
Anand Srinivasan | 5 min read
Remembering Gary Dahl, the Marketing Magician Who Made Millions Selling Pet Rocks
Obituaries

'You might say we've packaged a sense of humor,' Dahl has said of his infamous brainchild.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
6 Ways to Fulfill Your Crowdfunding Promises
Crowdfunding

While handling the back side of a campaign might not be as thrilling as dealing with the fund-raising part, these activities play a vital function in getting a fledgling business off the ground.
Andrew Thomas | 4 min read
A Candy Emporium for Adults
Business Unusual

Because grown-ups need the occasional sugar fix, too.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Would Your Product Sell Better If Your Packaging Looked Customers In the Eye?
Packaging

A new study suggests that making eye contact with the characters or people on a cereal box increases trust and connection with the brand.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
6 Attention-Grabbing Direct Mail Designs
Direct Mail

When planning your direct mail campaign, choosing the right design is crucial. These tips can help you select the one that works best for you.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
Consumers Fed Up With Canned Soup?
Technology

With global soup sales declining steadily over the past half of a decade, a new study indicates that an iconic packaging format may be to blame.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
