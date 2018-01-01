payment processing

More From This Topic

Upgrading to EMV Reduces Fraud Liability and Boosts Customer Experience
Credit Cards

Upgrading to EMV Reduces Fraud Liability and Boosts Customer Experience

Make your goal to have system up and running well before Black Friday.
Daniel DeMeo | 4 min read
5 Online Payment Tips That Improve Conversion
Payments

5 Online Payment Tips That Improve Conversion

To keep customers from abandoning the sale do everything to make the process smooth.
Peter Daisyme | 4 min read
What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods
Payments and Collections

What You Need to Know About the 3 Biggest Global Payment Methods

Recent new technologies will join the roughly 200 different types of electronic-payment methods that currently permeate our world. With so many options and use cases, it can be daunting for any global business to select the right payment methods.
Tien Tzuo | 6 min read
Learn Nontraditional Ways to 'Know Your Customers'
Fraud

Learn Nontraditional Ways to 'Know Your Customers'

Take steps to prevent fraud, like checking the quality of your payment-processing provider.
Peter Daisyme | 4 min read
