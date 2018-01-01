Payments and Collections

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid
Cash-Flow Management

A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
John Rampton | 8 min read
5 Ways Smarter Invoicing Can 10x Your Business Cash Flow in Weeks
Invoicing

Getting the gig means little until you're paid.
John Rampton | 6 min read
9 Crucial Tips to Protect Your Small Business From Credit Card Fraud
Credit Cards

Vigilance and readily available security tools can keep fraud losses to a minimum.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate
Ready for Anything

Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
Katherine Keller | 6 min read
9 Things to Look for in a Payment Gateway
payment gateway

Don't go with the first payment gateway you happen across. Instead, take your time, and pay careful attention.
Larry Alton | 6 min read
Payment Challenges and Fixes for Today's Entrepreneurs
Payments and Collections

Next time, the client says "The check is in the mail," don't be so complacent.
Tina Hsiao | 5 min read
Why Payment Processors Suspend Their Legitimate-but-High Risk Merchants
payment processing

Of course payment processors drop shady businesses but lots of honest businesses are deemed too much trouble to bother with.
James Parsons | 4 min read
What to Do With Bad Debts On Your Books
Payments and Collections

The longer you are owed, the less likely you are to be paid.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How to Get Clients to Pay You Upfront
Clients

That feeling of getting short-changed is probably the worst feeling possible.
Due | 6 min read
Lines of Credit: Online Lenders vs. Traditional Banks
Small Business Loans

If you go to an online lender looking for a line of credit similar to what you'd find at the bank, don't be surprised if what you're offered looks a bit different.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
