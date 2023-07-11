How to Use Online Rent Collection to Enhance Transparency and Foster Better Relationships With Tenants Discover how online rent collection can ensure security, enhance clarity and foster better relationships with tenants — all while streamlining your business.

By Dave Spooner

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Landlords experience a variety of benefits when switching to online rent collection: automation, convenience, accurate bookkeeping and the ability to meet tenant needs in the marketplace.

Transparency is an often overlooked benefit. As consumers, we want and appreciate transparency throughout the transaction process. We want to be able to track our packages, payments and orders and know that everything is proceeding as it should. The same is true for the rental marketplace. The more you can clue your tenant in on the rent collection process, the more they'll appreciate it.

Here's how you can use online rent collection to enhance transparency in your own business:

Related: Landlords, Don't Believe These 5 Myths About Online Rent Collection

Track IP addresses and login credentials

One common concern that tenants have about online payments is that they aren't secure. In reality, online payments are often more secure than traditional cash and check payments. This is because online payments track IP addresses (physical locations) and login credentials for every person who signs onto the rent payment portal.

These details help distinguish a device from thousands of other devices online in the area, and incorrect details can indicate when there has been a problem. Combined with timestamps, IP addresses can be used to verify the validity of a transaction, especially if you or a tenant notice something amiss in your records. The addition of these data points is a clear strength of the online approach, and it helps facilitate communication about potential security breaches and other concerns between landlords and tenants.

Record dates and timestamps

As mentioned, dates and timestamps are another important data point that is beneficial to collect. Online platforms record these details automatically, and they can hold both you and the tenant accountable. For instance, a tenant may be able to claim that they dropped a check in the drop box at 11:00 p.m. on the day rent was due, but how would you know for sure whether it wasn't really the next morning? There's no way to confirm exactly when your tenant paid (or, in the case of cash, even how much their payment was).

To solve this problem, online rent payments automatically record the exact time a payment was made, providing you with a benchmark you can use to apply late fees and hold tenants accountable. Plus, if a tenant doesn't remember having made a payment at a certain time, you can investigate potentially fraudulent transactions much sooner.

Auto-generate invoices and receipts

Part of transparency is making sure all parties understand what is expected of them. That's where invoices and receipts come into play. By providing your tenants with an automatically generated rent payment invoice each month, you can gently remind your tenants of the rent due date and encourage them to make more payments before late fees are applied. Additionally, if changes are made to the agreement or special circumstances of any kind, you can make these changes on the backend and still ensure your tenant receives the correct invoice at the correct time. And after each payment they make, your tenants will receive a receipt verifying the amount, date and time of the payment. There's no better way to stay transparent with your rent collection process than to inform your tenants that their payments have been received on time, in the correct amount, right after they make them.

Know exactly when your funds come in

Online rent collection can also offer you transparency benefits. On some property management software platforms, for instance, you can use rent payment tracking to find out exactly when your funds are expected to hit your account. If tenants are not paying rent on time, you'll know that as well, and you can still track the progress of the transaction until it's finalized and the funds are deposited into your bank account.

Related: How Successful Landlords Approach Rent Collection

Keep a history of rental payments

Lastly, online rent collection creates transparency for both you and your tenants by keeping an accurate history of rental payments. For each tenant, your rent payment platform keeps a rent payment ledger — or a history of all the transactions between you and that tenant. This increases transparency because your tenant doesn't have to take your word for it about whether a certain fee was charged months ago or how many times they've had late payments. Instead, both you and the tenant can see the details of every transaction at any time.

There are so many reasons to adopt online rent collection that we didn't cover here. But as transparency is the foundation of good communication and lasting relationships, it's no wonder that incorporating it into the rent collection process leads to better landlord-tenant relations and longer tenancies. By switching to online payments, you can serve everyone's interests while looking after your business, too.
Wavy Line
Dave Spooner

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Co-founder of Innago

Dave Spooner is a co-founder of Innago, property management software designed to simplify life for small to mid-sized landlords. He has been involved in the real estate technology space since 2013, working to enhance the way landlords and tenants communicate.

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Payments Real Estate Payments and Collections Rental businesses Online payment Digital Payments Rental Property

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Data & Recovery

Get a Comprehensive Excel Education for Less Than $30

Take your Excel skills up a notch with these seven courses.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Bathroom That the Host Put a Bed Into': Professor's Strange Airbnb Stay Has the Internet in Stitches

"After sleeping for 2 nights one foot away from a toilet, I'm ready to sleep for 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji."

By Madeline Garfinkle
Thought Leaders

How ChatGPT and the Six-Hat Method Present a Powerful Framework for Effective Problem-Solving

The unique power that ChatGPT offers empowers the six thinking hats. The six hats, conversely, create a framework for writing detailed prompts that elevates the usefulness of ChatGPT taking prompt engineering to the next level in a structured way.

By Dionne Van Zyl
Business Models

Turn 'Likes' into Easy Sales — Why Social Commerce is Crucial for Growth

Buoyed by the rise of the creator economy and consumers' changing social media and shopping habits, social commerce has become a growth engine for the retail industry.

By Diane Wang
By Sam Silverman