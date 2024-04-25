Treat your mom to an amazing selection of reds, whites, and a bottle of bubbly with this limited-time Mother's Day discount.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have you made time to catch up with your mother lately? Regardless of the answer, if you're a busy professional, you know that the best thing to do this spring is treat the woman who raised you to a special Mother's Day gift. To save on an excellent option, check out this limited-time Mother's Day price drop.

Through May 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this Splash Wines Top 18 Wines Assortment for a reduced rate of just $64.97 (reg. $350).



This featured Splash Wines assortment includes an expertly curated selection of reds, whites, and even some of your favorite bubbly options, or opt to get all reds or all whites. The 18 different wines are a bargain at this reduced price point.

Here's what to know:

Purchase the wine here, and you will receive a digital voucher. Head to the Splash Wines website to redeem the voucher (the sooner, the better to ensure timely arrival). Your wine will be delivered right to your door. The $64.97 price doesn't include the shipping charge. State and local taxes may apply.

Splash Wines is a well-reviewed service with an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 21,000 reviews on Trustpilot. They're well respected and can create an unforgettable assortment for your special mom for this year's Mother's Day. Don't miss out on this great deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.