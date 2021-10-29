Fady Helou

Fady Helou

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Vagaro

Fady Helou uses creative solutions to solve common problems and has built Vagaro into a business that helps more than 150,000 service providers annually.

http://www.vagaro.com

Follow Fady Helou on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Set Goals That Support Each Department and Your Entire Organization

Goals should drive every part of your organization, but each part may have distinct goals.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like