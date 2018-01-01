Pebble

This Is What It's Like to Wear a Pebble Time Smartwatch
Pebble

This Is What It's Like to Wear a Pebble Time Smartwatch

A hands-on review of Pebble's newest watch reveals what could be a deal-breaker for some buyers.
Jason Fell | 7 min read
Apple Watch Launch Only 'Symbolic' for Wearables Industry, Research Group Says
Wearable Tech

Apple Watch Launch Only 'Symbolic' for Wearables Industry, Research Group Says

While smartwatch sales are poised for serious growth this year, the 'key to success' hasn't been communicated to consumers yet, according to IDC.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Pebble Time Hits $20 Million on Kickstarter
Pebble

Pebble Time Hits $20 Million on Kickstarter

It's the fastest-funded project and also the most funded -- by far.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Fab.com's Massive Fall: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Fab.com's Massive Fall: Your Weekly News Roundup

This week's edition recaps Fab's fire sale, the FCC's historic decision on net neutrality, Pebble's record Kickstarter and more.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Pebble Time Is Officially the Most Funded Project in Kickstarter History
Crowdfunding

Pebble Time Is Officially the Most Funded Project in Kickstarter History

The crowdfunding campaign for the new smartwatch raised more than $13.3 million, toppling the previous record set by the Coolest Cooler.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch
Pizza

The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch

Domino's is going Jetsons chic.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Pebble Time Is the Fastest Funded Project in Kickstarter History
Crowdfunding

Pebble Time Is the Fastest Funded Project in Kickstarter History

In a few short hours, the new Pebble smartwatch has already raised $4.6 million and shows no sign of slowing down.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Pebble Is Launching a New Smartwatch Today on Kickstarter
Pebble

Pebble Is Launching a New Smartwatch Today on Kickstarter

The company also is unveiling a completely refreshed operating system across its devices.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users
Smartwatches

Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users

Attention Android-loving Pebble people: More nerdy smartwatch goodness is now yours.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Pebble Lowers Prices, Expands Retail Presence and Adds New Activity-Tracking Features
Smartwatches

Pebble Lowers Prices, Expands Retail Presence and Adds New Activity-Tracking Features

The smartwatch company is taking several steps to make its devices more accessible to more people.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
