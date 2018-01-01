Chandra Steele

Senior Features Writer, PCMag

Instagram Tips for the Photo Obsessed
Instagram is about more than selfies and brunch shots; here's how to make the most out of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.
Can a Hack Give You a Heart Attack?
Implantable medical devices offer great benefits but there are risks.
21 Ways to Step Up Your Snapchat Game
These 21 tips make Snapchat superstardom a snap.
Amazon Books Should Open Where They're Most Needed
Manhattan is not hurting for bookstores, but Queens and the Bronx are. Amazon Books should look to the outer boroughs for its next outpost.
How to Get Google to Quit Tracking You
On Maps, Google is with you every step of the way. But you can do something about it.
Explore the World With Google Earth's New 'Voyager' Feature
The real star of the new Google Earth, now on Chrome and Android, is Voyager, which the company calls 'a showcase of interactive guided tours.'
How to Spring Clean Your Gadgets
You probably don't want to know what lurks on your devices. Embrace your inner germaphobe and get scrubbing (without damaging your tech).
How to KonMari Your Way to a Happier Digital Life
How to apply Marie Kondo's life-changing organizational magic to your devices and social media.
Uber Tips for a Smooth Rideshare
There's a lot more under the hood than you realize.
Etsy Takes on Craft Store Competitors
The Brooklyn-based home of crafting is sharpening its sales skills.
Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine
Don't give in to flowers and chocolate this year.
12 Apps That Will Make Sure You Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions
Need help conquering your resolutions? These apps can help.
A Look Back at Pebble's Rise and Fall
After record-setting Kickstarters, Pebble found popularity wasn't everything.
19 Beautiful But Practical Tech Gifts
These gorgeous and useful objects make for unforgettable tech gifts.
20 Things You Didn't Know Your Chromecast Could Do
While the ultraportable device is pretty much plug and play, there are a few tips and tricks that can make casting more magical.
