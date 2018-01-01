Personal Values

This Is Why Boomer Business Owners Should Stop Whining About Millennial Employees
Millennials

They want a job that affords them a life after work. How difficult is that to understand?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden
whistleblowing

Revealing wrongdoing by the powerful requires absolute moral conviction with fearless disregard for consequences.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Community building

Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
The Dream Job Is a Myth. Focus Instead on Living Your Best Life.
Personal Improvement

You find your true calling by explore opportunities for happiness and growth.
Jon Levy | 6 min read
Holding True to Your Values Is an Essential Decision-Making Metric
Company values

Being clear about your fundamental values helps you navigate a true course.
David Shadrack Smith | 5 min read
5 Positive Ways to Overcome Betrayal in Life and Business
Personal Growth

Treasure your hard-learned lessons, then turn away from the person who hurt you and toward building the life you want to live.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
6 Important Values Entrepreneurial Parents Can Teach Their Children
Young Entrepreneurs

The principles that help startup leaders succeed will also help your kids -- and your relationship with them -- flourish.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
Getting Rich Doesn't Have to Change Successful Entrepreneurs for the Worse
Personal Values

Everybody knows what they will do with the money when they get it but not everybody understands what the money will do to their lives if they don't have solid values.
Sam Oh | 4 min read
10 Signs That You Suck As a Leader
Leadership

Your staff won't tell you that you're terrible. You'll just have to figure it out yourself.
Dov Baron | 4 min read
What's A Job Title Really Worth?
Job Titles

Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
Craig Cincotta | 5 min read
