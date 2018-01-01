Personalization

More From This Topic

Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation
Artificial Intelligence

Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation

Taking a look at not only interactions, but intent.
Reshu Rathi | 4 min read
The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better
Email Marketing

The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better

You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Data Protection

Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World

Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success
Personalization

Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success

Personalization? Customers don't fear it; they expect it. Just be sure to be transparent about how you use their data.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
Digital Marketing

Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers

When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Karl Wirth | 5 min read
This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data
Entrepreneurs

This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data

Bring attribute data, behavioral data and deep engagement data together, all in one place.
Karl Wirth | 6 min read
3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers
Online Marketing

3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers

Sometimes, too much personalization in marketing can feel a bit creepy.
Sanjay Castelino | 5 min read
3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel

Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 6 min read
Netflix Shows Are Entertaining Enough, But It's the Digital Marketing That's Masterful
Marketing

Netflix Shows Are Entertaining Enough, But It's the Digital Marketing That's Masterful

Effective digital marketing has more to do with creative strategies focused on the individual customer than it does with big budgets and advanced technology.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Facebook Messenger's New Tools Are Game-Changing for Marketers
Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger's New Tools Are Game-Changing for Marketers

With the release of Customer Chat, brands can take advantage of their websites and acquire new customers for free.
Jonathan Shriftman | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.