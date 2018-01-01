Personalization
Differentiation
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market
If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
More From This Topic
Artificial Intelligence
Deep Learning and 'Hyper-Personalization' are the Future of Marketing Automation
Taking a look at not only interactions, but intent.
Email Marketing
The Email-Marketing Death Spiral Begins When You Think More Is Better
You can build a powerful customer connection if your emails are personalized, relevant and perfectly timed.
Data Protection
Personalization and Privacy in a GDPR World
Consumers are increasingly concerned about data privacy but willingly share their data with companies that have earned their trust.
Personalization
Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success
Personalization? Customers don't fear it; they expect it. Just be sure to be transparent about how you use their data.
Digital Marketing
Why Digital Marketers Should Be More Like Personal Shoppers
When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Entrepreneurs
This Is How You Discern the Person in All That Customer Personalization Data
Bring attribute data, behavioral data and deep engagement data together, all in one place.
Online Marketing
3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers
Sometimes, too much personalization in marketing can feel a bit creepy.
Ready for Anything
3 Tweaks That Dramatically Improve Your Sales Funnel
Smoothing and personalizing the customer journey will convert more leads into sales, if you're persistent.
Marketing
Netflix Shows Are Entertaining Enough, But It's the Digital Marketing That's Masterful
Effective digital marketing has more to do with creative strategies focused on the individual customer than it does with big budgets and advanced technology.
Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger's New Tools Are Game-Changing for Marketers
With the release of Customer Chat, brands can take advantage of their websites and acquire new customers for free.