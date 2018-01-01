Pet Businesses
Dogs
What Entrepreneurs Are Betting On in the Pet World in the Next Few Years
Here's a recap of the Global Pet Expo, including what I saw, what I hated and what I think owners will see in the coming years.
Far Out Tech
Get This: Facial Recognition -- For Cats
It might be more useful than you think.
Growth Strategies
Fido Takes a Business Trip
Taking pets on business trips is easier and more popular than ever – but not without its challenges.
Starting a Business
In Growing Pet Insurance Sector, Fido May Get Better Health Care Than Humans
The pet insurance sector is growing fast, as startups and even Wal-Mart have entered the $500 million business.
Growth Strategies
After $2.3 Billion Sale, Entrepreneur Shares the Secret to Growing His Business
Clay Mathile started managing Iams pet food when it was a $500,000 company. He sold the company for $2.3 billion. In his new book, he talks about the importance of letting go of control.
Starting a Business
How a Squinting Dog Inspired a $3 Million Company
When their border collie had trouble seeing during a game of fetch, Roni and Ken Di Lullo invented Doggles, tinted sport goggles for dogs.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Who Led the Pack in the Dog-Walking Business Dies
The New Yorker is credited for making dog-walking a professional business. The easy-entry niche has since boomed along with soaring demand from busy families.
Marketing
3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message
Brand messaging is about capturing just the right language that embodies your brand and makes it stand out from the pack. Here are three steps to get you there.
Franchises
A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out
Zoom Room offers dogs classes designed just for them that gives them a leg up on the competition.
Finance
Microloans Make a Macro Difference
A Texas businesswoman fetched the amount she needed to open an eco-friendly pet store
How I Did It: Getting Started in the Pet Business
Meet five enterprising animal lovers who found their second acts in the booming pet industry.