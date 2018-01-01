Pet Businesses

Get This: Facial Recognition -- For Cats
Far Out Tech

Get This: Facial Recognition -- For Cats

It might be more useful than you think.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Fido Takes a Business Trip
Growth Strategies

Fido Takes a Business Trip

Taking pets on business trips is easier and more popular than ever – but not without its challenges.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read
In Growing Pet Insurance Sector, Fido May Get Better Health Care Than Humans
Starting a Business

In Growing Pet Insurance Sector, Fido May Get Better Health Care Than Humans

The pet insurance sector is growing fast, as startups and even Wal-Mart have entered the $500 million business.
Anna Andrianova | 5 min read
After $2.3 Billion Sale, Entrepreneur Shares the Secret to Growing His Business
Growth Strategies

After $2.3 Billion Sale, Entrepreneur Shares the Secret to Growing His Business

Clay Mathile started managing Iams pet food when it was a $500,000 company. He sold the company for $2.3 billion. In his new book, he talks about the importance of letting go of control.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
How a Squinting Dog Inspired a $3 Million Company
Starting a Business

How a Squinting Dog Inspired a $3 Million Company

When their border collie had trouble seeing during a game of fetch, Roni and Ken Di Lullo invented Doggles, tinted sport goggles for dogs.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Who Led the Pack in the Dog-Walking Business Dies
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Who Led the Pack in the Dog-Walking Business Dies

The New Yorker is credited for making dog-walking a professional business. The easy-entry niche has since boomed along with soaring demand from busy families.
Laura Lorber | 2 min read
3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message
Marketing

3 Steps to Creating Your Branding Message

Brand messaging is about capturing just the right language that embodies your brand and makes it stand out from the pack. Here are three steps to get you there.
Adam Kleinberg | 4 min read
A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out
Franchises

A Canine-Centric Franchise Uses Mobile Tech to Stand Out

Zoom Room offers dogs classes designed just for them that gives them a leg up on the competition.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Microloans Make a Macro Difference
Finance

Microloans Make a Macro Difference

A Texas businesswoman fetched the amount she needed to open an eco-friendly pet store
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How I Did It: Getting Started in the Pet Business

How I Did It: Getting Started in the Pet Business

Meet five enterprising animal lovers who found their second acts in the booming pet industry.
Geoff Williams | 9 min read
