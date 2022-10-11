Goofy Tails Raises $500,000 In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Home-grown nutrition-focused pet care D2C company Goofy Tails has raised $500,000 in Seed funding round led by BeyondSeed, a Singapore-based investor group, and The Chennai Angels, along with the participation from other overseas angel investors. The fund raised will be used for extensive research, feedback, and new product development to expand the pet food and treats category and also to expand the company's portfolio of healthy pet foods and pet accessories.

"We would like to thank our partners who have trusted us and helped us raise this amount. We will be using the funds to acquire customers for a lifetime, engage pet parents with good quality content, provide a seamless platform experience for shoppers, and expand our product development to solve challenges that Indian pet parents are facing," said Kartik Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Goofy Tails.

The company has seen 200 per cent growth across all categories of its product line and has served over 1.2 lakh customers across Amazon, its own website, and other channels. The current Goofy Tails pet care product range consists of fresh and healthy food, interactive toys, accessories, and grooming products. Goofy Tails plans to enter other South Asian and European markets by the middle of next year, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are very excited to be foraying into the pet category with our investment in Goofy Tails as we see huge potential and promise in this sector. The Goofy Tails team is passionate and hyper-focused on offering high-quality, vet-approved, nutritious pet food that improves the overall health of pets, a welcome change for all concerned pet parents. We believe that Goofy Tails is well-positioned to be a market leader in the nutrition-focused pet food category,"said Kuldeep Mirani, co-founder and CEO of BeyondSeed Venture Solutions, Singapore.