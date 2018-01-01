PowerPoint

More From This Topic

10 Do's and Don'ts for Moderating a Panel Discussion
Project Grow

10 Do's and Don'ts for Moderating a Panel Discussion

Moderators are never the star but, if they do their job well, every member of the panel will feel like one.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
The iPhone 6 Presentation Shows Apple Still Rocks With Slides
Presentations

The iPhone 6 Presentation Shows Apple Still Rocks With Slides

The tech giant delivered the goods -- that is, exciting visuals without so many words -- when it unveiled its latest version of the popular smartphone.
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read
Mixed Blessings: 4 Ways Computers Forever Changed How We Work
Technology

Mixed Blessings: 4 Ways Computers Forever Changed How We Work

On the 50th anniversary of IBM's iconic mainframe workhorse, we look at the revolutionary, lasting impact that computers, in all their many forms, have had on how we do (and sometimes don't) get work done.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
4 Ways the 'New' Microsoft Is Dramatically Different From the 'Old' Microsoft
News and Trends

4 Ways the 'New' Microsoft Is Dramatically Different From the 'Old' Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who took the reins two months ago, isn't wasting any time helping Microsoft play some serious catch-up.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Secrets to Yawn-Free Board Meetings
Business Management

Secrets to Yawn-Free Board Meetings

Thinks of board meetings as a conversation to keep your leadership engaged.
Matt Blumberg | 5 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Creating a Killer PowerPoint Presentation
Technology

10 Questions to Ask When Creating a Killer PowerPoint Presentation

How to craft presentation slides that powerfully visualize your ideas, engage your audience and boost your brand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
This New App Edits Raw Video on the Fly
Technology

This New App Edits Raw Video on the Fly

Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask if You Want to Create a Winning Business Plan
Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask if You Want to Create a Winning Business Plan

Throw out everything you know about a business plan. These are the questions you need to ask to sell your idea to investors.
Arlene Weintraub | 6 min read
3 Simple and Creative Alternatives to Using PowerPoint for Presentations
Technology

3 Simple and Creative Alternatives to Using PowerPoint for Presentations

Consider these options for making creative and inspiring presentations.
Cynthia Boris | 3 min read
New Tools and Tactics for a Killer Presentation
Technology

New Tools and Tactics for a Killer Presentation

While some of the traditional technology for presentations continues to change, compelling content and delivery are still key to making an impact on audiences.
Dan O'Shea | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.