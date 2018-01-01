PowerPoint
Business Presentations
3 Steps to a Well-Structured Presentation
So many PowerPoint presentations don't deliver. Here's how to turn that around.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
10 Do's and Don'ts for Moderating a Panel Discussion
Moderators are never the star but, if they do their job well, every member of the panel will feel like one.
Presentations
The iPhone 6 Presentation Shows Apple Still Rocks With Slides
The tech giant delivered the goods -- that is, exciting visuals without so many words -- when it unveiled its latest version of the popular smartphone.
Technology
Mixed Blessings: 4 Ways Computers Forever Changed How We Work
On the 50th anniversary of IBM's iconic mainframe workhorse, we look at the revolutionary, lasting impact that computers, in all their many forms, have had on how we do (and sometimes don't) get work done.
News and Trends
4 Ways the 'New' Microsoft Is Dramatically Different From the 'Old' Microsoft
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who took the reins two months ago, isn't wasting any time helping Microsoft play some serious catch-up.
Business Management
Secrets to Yawn-Free Board Meetings
Thinks of board meetings as a conversation to keep your leadership engaged.
Technology
10 Questions to Ask When Creating a Killer PowerPoint Presentation
How to craft presentation slides that powerfully visualize your ideas, engage your audience and boost your brand.
Technology
This New App Edits Raw Video on the Fly
Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.
Starting a Business
10 Questions to Ask if You Want to Create a Winning Business Plan
Throw out everything you know about a business plan. These are the questions you need to ask to sell your idea to investors.
Technology
3 Simple and Creative Alternatives to Using PowerPoint for Presentations
Consider these options for making creative and inspiring presentations.
Technology
New Tools and Tactics for a Killer Presentation
While some of the traditional technology for presentations continues to change, compelling content and delivery are still key to making an impact on audiences.