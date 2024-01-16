Get the comprehensive bundle on sale for this week only.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Virtually every entrepreneur relies on efficient and modern computing to scale business, function on a day-to-day basis, and collaborate with employees, clients, and others. To get the majority of the tasks and projects we all need to do done, you need a reliable operating system and a proven suite of office software. We have both bundled together for one low price that will not last for long.

The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle is on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $408) through January 21 at 11:59 PM PT.

Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows features slightly dated versions of your favorite programs, which offer all of the reliability and functionality that 99% of us need 99% of the time. This suite includes:

PowerPoint 2019

Outlook 2019

OneNote 2019

Publisher 2019

Access 2019

Word 2019

Excel 2019

Windows 11 Pro is the latest operating system from Microsoft and it features best-in-class security, functionality, and collaborative features. You can navigate its new, easy-on-the-eyes interface easily, take advantage of built-in tools like Microsoft Teams, and rely on heightened security features like biometrics logins.

This comprehensive bundle could serve as a cheat code for any entrepreneur looking to get a new office up and running quickly this year. It's rated 4.5/5 stars on average by verified purchases and is available at a remarkably reduced rate for a short time to come.

