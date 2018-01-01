Predictions 2016

The Future of Franchises: What's Next, and What's Still Needed
Franchises

The Future of Franchises: What's Next, and What's Still Needed

It's nearly 2016. Are franchises driving change, or are they simply playing catch-up?
Jason Daley | 8 min read
It Takes a Lot More Than Enthusiasm to Make Those Lofty New Year's Resolutions Reality
New Year's Resolution

It Takes a Lot More Than Enthusiasm to Make Those Lofty New Year's Resolutions Reality

Use these five tips to focus, and make 2016 truly your best year ever.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast
Franchises

Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast

Our list of the top 10 trending categories for 2016.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
This Company Helps Create Fundable Prototypes Fast
Q&As

This Company Helps Create Fundable Prototypes Fast

An L.A. accelerator focuses on hardware prototyping.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
