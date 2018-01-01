Presidential Elections

More From This Topic

How 10 Brands Thoughtfully Chimed In on President Trump's Inauguration
Politics

How 10 Brands Thoughtfully Chimed In on President Trump's Inauguration

Companies acknowledged the presidential transition and subsequent Women's March in a range of ways.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Cannabis Industry Is Rattled by Trump but Thinks Federal Crackdown Unlikely

Cannabis Industry Is Rattled by Trump but Thinks Federal Crackdown Unlikely

The nomination of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General is worrisome but court battles over states' rights and decisive voter support for legal cannabis make tough enforcement problematic for the Trump Administration.
dispensaries.com | 5 min read
Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'
Marketing

Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

In the battle of the presidential campaign slogans, one side won by an Electoral College landslide.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
The Importance of Listening Is the Lesson to Be Learned From This Election
Marketing

The Importance of Listening Is the Lesson to Be Learned From This Election

Listening is perhaps the best marketing plan you could do right now for your brand.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How Trump Won Using Strategic Branding, and What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Him
Presidential Elections

How Trump Won Using Strategic Branding, and What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Him

Specialization is better than generalization, Trump teaches us. That's why white working-class men loved him.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read
Zuckerberg: Fake News Swaying the Election Is 'Crazy Idea'
Facebook

Zuckerberg: Fake News Swaying the Election Is 'Crazy Idea'

'If you believe that, then I don't think you have internalized the message [of] Trump supporters,' the Facebook CEO said.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Considering Escaping the U.S.? Here Are Some Deals You Can't Miss.
Presidential Elections

Considering Escaping the U.S.? Here Are Some Deals You Can't Miss.

Here's some post-election travel discounts you don't want to miss.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
How Should You Talk to Your Kids About the Election?
Presidential Elections

How Should You Talk to Your Kids About the Election?

The first thing we parents have to do is reassure our children that, post-election, they are safe.
Darby Fox and Katie Schumacher | 7 min read
Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election
Presidential Elections

Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election

Rather than dwelling on your emotions, look at Donald Trump's victory as an opportunity to come together and unite, they say.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
How to Move to Canada and Become a Canadian Citizen
Canada

How to Move to Canada and Become a Canadian Citizen

After all, it's a land where healthcare is free, people are friendly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explains quantum computing just for laughs.
Chris Weller | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.