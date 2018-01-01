Product

Have an Idea for the Cokes or Apples of the World? 6 Ways to Get Their Attention.
Inventing

Have an Idea for the Cokes or Apples of the World? 6 Ways to Get Their Attention.

Pitching a product at one of these mega companies isn't as daunting as you may think.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
The Role of Luck in Business, Investing and Sports
Luck

The Role of Luck in Business, Investing and Sports

Michael J. Mauboussin, head of global financial strategies at Credit Suisse, explores what results in success.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
How to Take Consumers From 'What's That?' to 'I'll Try It'
Marketing

How to Take Consumers From 'What's That?' to 'I'll Try It'

New businesses face the challenge of first getting products on shelves, then convincing customers to buy it.
Sean Olson | 4 min read
Soar Above, Rather Than Survive, a Product Recall
Growth Strategies

Soar Above, Rather Than Survive, a Product Recall

Fitbit is the latest company that instituted a recall. Did it do it right? Also, seven steps to implement a recall program in your business.
Patrick Proctor | 5 min read
5 Challenges of Being the First to Market
Starting a Business

5 Challenges of Being the First to Market

When you have a product in a new field, you have to convince customers to try something new while staying financially afloat.
Scott Finfer | 4 min read
5 Strategies for Generating Consumer Demand
Ready for Anything

5 Strategies for Generating Consumer Demand

Tips on how to create excitement and buzz around your new product.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
3 Life-Changing Habits of High Performers
Leadership

3 Life-Changing Habits of High Performers

Start practicing these three habits and you too can get closer to success.
Brad Sugars | 2 min read
3 Steps to Transform Your Business Idea Into a Prototype
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Transform Your Business Idea Into a Prototype

Whether you're building a cup holder or a tech gadget hooked to your smartphone, every product has to follow these three steps before it's ready.
JD Albert | 5 min read
3 Tips for Turning Your Classmates Into Beta Testers
Entrepreneurs

3 Tips for Turning Your Classmates Into Beta Testers

Student entrepreneur David Chait shares his tips for gaining feedback from the diverse college community.
David Donner Chait | 3 min read
