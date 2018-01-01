Product Testing

More From This Topic

Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?
Pitching Investors

Get To The Point! What Does Your Business Do?

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand
Writing a Book

Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand

Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
Josh Steimle | 6 min read
Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong
self-confidence

Don't Always Go With the 'Experts,' Because Sometimes the Experts Are Wrong

When your gut tells you that you're on the right path, stand your ground. That's a strategy that pays off.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model
Lean Startups

The MIT Blackjack Team: An Effective Startup Model

Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
Nicholas Colon | 5 min read
How to Launch a Successful Crowdfunding Project
Crowdfunding

How to Launch a Successful Crowdfunding Project

Give yourself time to fully explore your idea and your audience.
Jennifer Spencer | 6 min read
This Founder Created a Genius Way to Do Market Testing on the Cheap
How to Run a Small Business

This Founder Created a Genius Way to Do Market Testing on the Cheap

Time to get creative.
Alexandra Zissu | 3 min read
3 Tips to Declutter Your Product Offerings
Product Development

3 Tips to Declutter Your Product Offerings

Let simplicity reign. Very complicated products can confuse customers and kill sales.
Tom Alexander | 6 min read
Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Cory Levy | 5 min read
Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup
Startups

Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup

If you don't validate your business idea with potential customers, you can't know if you're really offering them what they want or need.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
4 Ways to Decide Whether You Should Pursue Your Startup Idea
Startups

4 Ways to Decide Whether You Should Pursue Your Startup Idea

Is your brilliant startup idea really that brilliant? Test it, and find out for sure.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.