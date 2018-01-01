Property Management

The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015
These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Airbnb 'Squatter' Nightmare: Does the Sharing Economy Need a Security Overhaul?
The case of an Airbnb guest who overstayed his welcome and now is a legal tenant raises critical questions about what the home-rental platform can do to protect its hosts.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Franchise Players: We Put Our Home on the Line to Buy a Franchise
Josh Kattenberg knew buying a Real Property Management franchise would have its challenges. Here's how he faced them.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
