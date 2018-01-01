Property Management
Franchises
Franchise Real Estate Tips and Strategies
Not all square feet are alike when it comes to renting property; know the differences before you sign a lease on your next space.
More From This Topic
Franchises
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Predictions 2015
The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015
These are the franchises you'll be talking about next year, from children's enrichment companies to pizza companies and more.
Legal
Airbnb 'Squatter' Nightmare: Does the Sharing Economy Need a Security Overhaul?
The case of an Airbnb guest who overstayed his welcome and now is a legal tenant raises critical questions about what the home-rental platform can do to protect its hosts.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: We Put Our Home on the Line to Buy a Franchise
Josh Kattenberg knew buying a Real Property Management franchise would have its challenges. Here's how he faced them.