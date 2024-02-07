Get This AI-Powered Real Estate and Property Management Platform for Only $200 This Mashvisor Pro Plan is on sale for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders who work in the real estate space need to use the best tools to maximize their reach, discoverability, and ultimately profits. An example of such a tool is this lifetime subscription to the Mashvisor Professional Plan on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $3,599) for a limited time only.

Designed to help landlords and property owners better manage rentals, and real estate professionals find opportunities more easily, this AI-powered platform is designed to find markets, and properties, to rate properties based on their potential, and to help with management-specific needs.

Its market-finding tools are designed to zero in on the best long-term and short-term rental markets in the United States. Mashvisor rates these places based on their rental revenue, cap rate, and crime rate, and it aggregates these ratings into what's called a Mashmeter Score. Its property-finding tools can highlight hot investment properties, and they can be matched to preferences the user sets when beginning to search. Some of the criteria that can be specified include the budget, rental strategy, location, and property type.

Mashvisor can help you optimize your Airbnb rates for short-term rentals with specialty analysis, market insights, and Airbnb pricing with an AI-driven Airbnb calculator. The Pro Plan featured in this deal also supports bulk research and analysis, so you can find multifamily and foreclosure properties, export up to 60 Excel searches per month, and analyze property listings.

Discover how Mashvisor earned an excellent rating above 4/5 stars on Trustpilot.

This lifetime subscription to the Mashvisor Professional Plan is on sale for just $199.99 (reg. $3,599) for a limited time only.

