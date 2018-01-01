Raising Capital

How to Become Investable in 13 Steps
Pitching Investors

If you want investors to take you seriously, you need to know the answers to these questions.
Jeff Schumacher | 9 min read
Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round
Fundraising

Don't tell your frugal grandpa, but these days, you can't do much with the typical $2 million seed round.
Matt Holleran | 5 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No
Project Grow

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'
Investors

Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
Alex Gold | 4 min read
Attention Female Entrepreneurs: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide for Picking the Right VC

The VC relationships you gain are far more important than the money, so choose wisely.
Assia Grazioli Venier and Rachel Springate | 7 min read
The Only Advice Women Need to Raise Capital

The best way to ensure that you have everything you need to line up your capital is to create a network of supporters who personally want to see you succeed.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read
Work it Step-by-Step to Get a Better Business Loan
Startup Financing

Smaller business loans are great stepping stones toward bigger, less-expensive financing in the future.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
7 Reasons to Never Send Your Deck to an Investor Before You Meet in Person
Pitching Investors

Without you, your deck is just a memo with diagrams.
Alex Gold | 7 min read
When Raising Capital, the Most Important Thing Is Who Is Giving You the Money
Raising Money

The right investors can make or break your business, regardless of the dollar amount.
Kara Goldin | 2 min read
5 Reasons Investors Are Ignoring Your Business -- And How You Can Get Their Attention
Project Grow

It might be your business plan, or your space in the market. Or, it could be you.
David Kleinhandler | 6 min read
