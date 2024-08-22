Dopplr, one of the leading providers of virtual apparel try-on solutions announced a USD 750,000 funding, led by Cornerstone Ventures and US-based BAT VC.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dopplr, one of the leading providers of virtual apparel try-on solutions announced a USD 750,000 funding, led by Cornerstone Ventures and US-based BAT VC.

The company said in a press release that it will use the capital infusion to scale its operations to a wider range of apparel categories including sportswear, lifestyle, and innerwear brands to solidify its position in the market.

Dopplr's key features aim to reduce order return rates significantly in the online commerce sector, thus promoting a more efficient and sustainable industry model.

Dopplr was founded in 2020, with its virtual try-on technology helping users with a photorealistic 3D experience. The solution allows shoppers to create digital twins, determine the perfect size, and visualize their appearance with different apparel.

The company claims this personalized approach generates precious behavior data that analyzes customer purchase behavior online. Leveraging behavioral data, Dopplr aids online brands in making strategic decisions and customizing shopping experiences for their users.

The platform focuses on reducing returns for apparel brands as it naturally reduces fit-related issues and improves conversion ratios. Proven reduction in returns by over 40 per cent, and improved conversion rates by 34 per cent while also increasing the average order value.

Sresht Agarwal, Co-Founder, Dopplr said, "Dopplr helps apparel brands boost their digital marketing ROI by garnering more value from the webstore traffic while checking their operational cost of returns, thus pushing profitable growth. We are glad to have Cornerstone Ventures as our partners, and we shall use the investment to grow our tech and scale our operations"

According to Dopplr, return rates are a significant hurdle for the fashion e-commerce sector, recording an average of 30 per cent of all online apparel purchases returned citing size issues. This leads to avoidable operational costs for the logistics sector and the e-commerce service providers and impacts a higher-than-needed carbon footprint.

Commenting on the funding, lead Investor Nanika Kakkar, Partner at Cornerstone Ventures commented, "We have been most excited about Dopplr's tech platform that creates this digital-twin experience on AI-powered 3D meshes. The platform has the potential to be extended to use-cases beyond virtual-try-ons to offer a metaverse experience and enable physical-digital inter-portability and eventually unlock Web 3.0 ready solutions for digital commerce."