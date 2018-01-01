Recommended Reading

You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less
Whatever you choose to do, you are by default choosing not to do something else. Getting used to that is part of becoming a leader.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
The 7 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Sure you can't read the 50 books a year Bill Gates does. But you have no excuse for not reading at least these seven.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
5 Books That Will Make You Rethink Love, Influence, Creativity and Technology
Tired of lackluster news and poorly-curated content? Get fresh perspectives from these books.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
13 Summer Books the Entrepreneur Staff is Reading This Summer
Need some inspiration for your next book? Check out our list of 13 books you can read this summer.
Entrepreneur Staff | 10 min read
Billionaire Bill Gates's Summer Reading Picks
Start turning those pages.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
8 Must Read Books for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Refresh
Motivational books and tools are just what you need to give yourself a competitive boost.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
3 Unexpected Ways Reading Personal Development Books Changed My Life
Open your mind to the opportunities all around you.
Tyler Leslie | 5 min read
Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2016
The Microsoft co-founder's latest recommended reading choices.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Richard Branson's Top Book Recommendations From 2016
Here are the billionaire founder's top five books from the past year.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators
Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
Rebekah Iliff | 8 min read
