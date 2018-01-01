reflection

The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Use Reflection as a Strategy to Get Unstuck
In a Facebook Live, Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur Natalie MacNeil discussed the importance of celebrating our wins, and tracking our challenges.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016
Leadership

Entrepreneurship can be a bumpy, even scary, ride that's often full of surprises.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
5 Ways to Relax and Recharge During the Holidays
Holidays

Spend time with family, but get your rest too.
Thai Nguyen | 3 min read
8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Project Grow

Having difficulty finding things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Feel free to borrow mine.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life
Stress Management

Successful people don't have less stress in their lives. They've just mastered a few principles that help them rebalance their time, energy and emotions.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
How Looking Backward Can Help Companies Move Forward
Business Growth

Ask yourself these three questions to understand how you arrived to where you are, and you'll be better able to predict how you can get to where you want to be.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
How to Get Un-Stuck: 10 Key Questions for Self-Reflection
Productivity

Your business won't work unless you do. Use these tools to prosper professionally and personally.
Shannon Kaiser | 3 min read
Debriefing Helps You Process Lessons Learned
Success Strategies

A reflective review after a work project or event will prevent a crisis mode from forming at your company.
Jason Womack | 4 min read
The 11 Questions Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Ask Themselves
Emotional Intelligence

Do you have the courage to stop, be alone and answer them?
Dov Baron | 6 min read
Take a Break From Your Business
Productivity

It may seem counterproductive, but the best way to grow your business may be to distance yourself from it for a little while.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
