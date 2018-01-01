Religion
Branding
Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.
Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
Pastor Joel Osteen Reveals the 2 Words That Can Motivate You to Pursue Your Dreams
'It can sound corny, but if you don't talk to yourself the right way you can talk yourself out of your dreams,' Osteen says.
Apple
The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York
The arrival of Pope Francis in the Big Apple could put a damper on the other big Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launch.
Religion
Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination
After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
Laws
Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law
Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Legal
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Pope Francis
Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits
The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
McDonald's
One Group Believes McDonald's Inside Churches Will Bring More Worshippers
The 'McMass' project proposes an entrepreneurial way to grow church membership: Open up fast-food franchises inside.
Religion
5 Tips for Addressing Religion During the Hiring Process
In the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, what do recruiting managers need to know.
Faith
How Letting Go and Connecting With Faith Saved My Business
We don't like to talk about faith, but it is a key component in letting go of situations we can't control.
Obamacare
Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage
(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.