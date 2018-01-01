Rental businesses
Real Estate
There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a DIY Landlord
Property rental business offers great benefits if you're smart about it.
More From This Topic
Airbnb
San Francisco Lawsuit and New York Law Highlight Global Risks for Airbnb
In eight years of torrid growth, the company has often clashed with local public officials seeking to minimize the impact of short-term rentals on neighborhoods.
rental agreements
Looking for the Perfect Tenant? Seek out These 6 Traits!
High on the list are an ability to pay on time and a positive outlook for job stability.
Ridesharing Apps
With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers
The service will first rollout in Chicago.
Business Travel
Business Travelers Are Now Using Uber More Than Rental Cars
Uber rides made up 41 percent of expensed rides during the quarter, while rental cars made up only 39 percent.
Ecommerce
Men's Warehouse Founder George Zimmer Wants to Change How You Rent a Tux
Since exiting Men's Warehouse, Zimmer has launched two startups, Generation Tux and zTailors.
You've Arrived
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups
You're not a mogul yet. But you can act like one when you need to.
Sharing Economy
Sailo Wants to Be Your Airbnb for Yachting
This new startup connects boat owners with renters.
Luxury Brands
Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup
Eleven James has applied a membership model to luxury timepieces, and found success a year in.
Apps
New Apps for Renters May Keep Lax Landlords in Line
These new apps are part of a trend toward making new technologies available to U.S. renters.
Legal
Airbnb 'Squatter' Nightmare: Does the Sharing Economy Need a Security Overhaul?
The case of an Airbnb guest who overstayed his welcome and now is a legal tenant raises critical questions about what the home-rental platform can do to protect its hosts.