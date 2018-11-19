Retail

The Fashion Industry Called Their Idea Crazy. Now, Their Handbag Design Is Iconic.

How Monica Zwirner and Lucy Wallace Eustice of MZ Wallace built a booming and beloved brand.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Holiday 2018 Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion. Here's Other Eye-Popping Numbers You Need to Know.
Holidays

Get ready.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Why This Online Clothing Company Started Sharing Its Profits With Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Retail

To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This Luxury Sleepwear Business Found Its Footing Amid a Revolution
Startups

Conditions are rarely perfect when it comes to founding a startup -- but sometimes a new business can offer an unlikely calm within a storm of uncertainty.
Patti Fletcher | 4 min read
Refreshing Your Brand Doesn't Mean Starting Over
Branding

There are ways to make impactful changes that resonate with your customers without starting from scratch.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
How a Father's Beloved Jacket Launched a Clothing Brand
Project Grow

After an entrepreneur lost his dad's favorite jacket, he decided to do something about it: open up a coat company.
Alex Orr | 3 min read
What Small Retailers Can Learn From the Industry's Push Towards AI and Big Data
Retail

One size does not fit all.
Corey Tollefson | 6 min read
How We Got Our Product Into Every Sephora Store As a Team of Two With No Outside Funding
Beauty Businesses

You can see your products on the shelves of your dream retailer sooner than you think.
Aggie Burnett | 7 min read
Alibaba's Futuristic Supermarket in China Is Light-Years Ahead of the U.S. -- and Shows Where Amazon Will Likely Take Whole Foods
Alibaba

With facial recognition payments and 30 minute online deliveries, this supermarket chain is all about being 'insanely convenient' for the customer.
12 min read
Cashierless Amazon Go Stores to Open in Chicago and San Francisco
Amazon

Here's what we learned about Amazon Go when the first location opened in Seattle in January.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
