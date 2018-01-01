Retail Business
Retail Businesses
How to Survive as a Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store
Can you keep a traditional retail store alive when everyone is buying online?
Starting a Business
6 Strategies for Marketing Your Retail Business Online
These tips will help your business increase its visibility online.
Growth Strategies
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Ready for Anything
Does In-Store Pickup Save Customers Time? Not Really.
A new study finds that picking up your online purchase in a brick-and-mortar store doesn't save you as much time as you think.
Ecommerce
From Clicks to Bricks: How Ecommerce Companies Benefit From Physical Stores
Find out why some web companies are expanding their business offline.
Retail Businesses
Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry
Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
Retail Businesses
How Retailers Can Compete With Amazon This Holiday Season, and Beyond
While many purchases are still made online, consumers still appreciate their local shops and the ability to discover items.
Black Friday
The Content Marketer's Guide To Black Friday
With Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, retailers and marketers must establish a game plan for arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year.
Ready for Anything
Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?
new luxury shopping study suggests customers are more likely to make a purchase when dealing with a rude sales associate.
Ready for Anything
'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost
Licensed toys from Disney and Pixar are a bright spot in the overall toy category, which saw a 1-percent sales decline in 2013.
Retail Center
Wal-Mart Moves to Undercut Prices in the Organics Market
The retailer says it will introduce a line of organic products priced at least 25 percent below comparable market prices.