6 Strategies for Marketing Your Retail Business Online
Starting a Business

These tips will help your business increase its visibility online.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Growth Strategies

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
Does In-Store Pickup Save Customers Time? Not Really.
Ready for Anything

A new study finds that picking up your online purchase in a brick-and-mortar store doesn't save you as much time as you think.
Reuters | 3 min read
From Clicks to Bricks: How Ecommerce Companies Benefit From Physical Stores
Ecommerce

Find out why some web companies are expanding their business offline.
Grant Davis | 5 min read
Athletic Apparel Is Lapping the Broader Retail Industry
Retail Businesses

Demand for activewear is booming, benefiting companies such as Nike, Under Armour and Lululemon.
John Kell | 4 min read
How Retailers Can Compete With Amazon This Holiday Season, and Beyond
Retail Businesses

While many purchases are still made online, consumers still appreciate their local shops and the ability to discover items.
Jeff Fagel | 5 min read
The Content Marketer's Guide To Black Friday
Black Friday

With Thanksgiving and the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, retailers and marketers must establish a game plan for arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year.
Jon Salm | 3 min read
Could Hiring Snobby Salespeople Boost Your Sales?
Ready for Anything

new luxury shopping study suggests customers are more likely to make a purchase when dealing with a rude sales associate.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
'Frozen' Gives Licensed Toy Sales a Boost
Ready for Anything

Licensed toys from Disney and Pixar are a bright spot in the overall toy category, which saw a 1-percent sales decline in 2013.
Krystina Gustafson | 2 min read
Wal-Mart Moves to Undercut Prices in the Organics Market
Retail Center

The retailer says it will introduce a line of organic products priced at least 25 percent below comparable market prices.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
