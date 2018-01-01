Brian Hughes

Brian Hughes

Guest Writer
CEO of Integrity Marketing & Consulting
Brian Hughes is the founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing & Consulting, where he helps his clients build powerful brands through inbound marketing. He is a frequent contributor to several other sites.

'Sharing Economy' Opportunities Are Out There for Savvy Entrepreneurs Willing to Dare
Opportunities abound for entrepreneurs to create the next Uber or Airbnb. Are you up for the challenge?
5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Take a look at the many potential, profitable and egal products to consider from what used to be seen as an evil weed.
Expert Tips for How to Maximize Your Impact on the Top 3 Social Media Platforms
Social media is the most important component of your digital marketing campaign. So, how are you nurturing it?
5 Specific Strategies for How to Destroy -- Yes, Destroy -- Your Home-Based Business
A lack of motivation, the tendency to treat your business as a hobby, no real workspace: What are you doing wrong?
Malware Hits Everyone From Small Businesses to Big Government. What Are You Doing About It?
Did you know that state capitals' municipal systems are at particular risk and that the U.S. capital's infection rate is 504 percent higher than the national city average?
6 Tips for Getting the Most Value From Your Freelancer
Get the most out of your freelancer by understanding exactly what you need him or her to do and the skills required to produce the expected result.
Smart Contracts: Here Are the Practical Applications of This Exciting Blockchain Technology.
Ever wanted to leave the lawyers out of your client transactions? Now you can.
Unexpected Smart Tech Tools Are Available Right Now to Help Your Small Business
Need data analytics? Ink and toner management? Better customer service? There's a technology for that.
4 Ways to Leverage the Fast Growth of Cryptocurrencies for Success
Had you bought a single Bitcoin in 2011 for $100, it would be worth $6,166 today. Sorry you didn't jump in?
4 Small Businesses (and 1 NFL Player) That Made a Huge Impact After Hurricane Harvey
If disaster hits your hometown, what could your business do?
Virtual Assistant Options for Any Company -- From Startups to High-Flyers
VAs can cover your bookkeeping, social media, writing, customer service and programming needs, as much or as little as you want them to.
4 Logo-Design Options to Boost Your Startup's or Small Business's Marketing Campaign
You may not have an artistic bone in your body, but rest easy: There are experts, freelancers and low-cost online tools to help.
Integrate Your Business Applications to Achieve Maximum Impact and Enjoy These 4 Benefits
You'll boost employee productivity, improve your access to real-time data and respond more quickly and effectively to customer complaints.
5 Branding Tips If You're an Entrepreneur on a Budget
Ever hear of a brand style guide? That's the very first thing you'll need.
How These 3 Businesses Are Changing Their Industries Through the Transparency That Leads to Trust
Whole Foods and Patagonia are big brands that have done it. How about yours?
